Police raid spa centre, bust prostitution racket in Hyderabad

Seven women who were allegedly forced into the sex trade were also rescued.

Photo of Sameer Khan Sameer Khan Follow on Twitter |   Published: 11th May 2025 12:15 pm IST
Upset teenage girl sitting alone, representing Hyderabad girl who ran away after parental scolding.
Representative image

Hyderabad: Police busted an illegal prostitution ring operating under the guise of a spa centre in Hyderabad.

The Medipally police along with the Anti-Human Trafficking Unit (AHTU) of Rachakonda raided the establishment in Chengicherla.

During the raid, police arrested the organizer and a customer. Seven women who were allegedly forced into the sex trade were also rescued.

MS Creative School

Spa centre used as front for prostitution in Hyderabad

Acting on a tip-off, authorities targeted Sugar Spa in Chengicherla’s RTC Colony where investigations revealed that owner Pallavi from Amberpet was running an organized prostitution network.

Also Read
Prostitution racket busted in Hyderabad’s Gachibowli

Disguised as a legitimate massage parlour, the spa centre attracted customers by offering illicit services at high rates.

Rescue, arrests made

The police operation successfully freed the seven victims who were later moved to a shelter home for rehabilitation.

St Josephs
Germanten Hospital

Meanwhile, Pallavi and one customer were taken into custody and later sent to jail under relevant legal provisions.

Authorities are now probing deeper into the network to identify other individuals involved in the racket.

The case has brought attention to the misuse of spa centres in Hyderabad as covers for prostitution.

Tags
Photo of Sameer Khan Sameer Khan Follow on Twitter |   Published: 11th May 2025 12:15 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button