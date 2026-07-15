Police recapture escaped Kalaburagi Prison convict

Kalaburagi: One of the three convicts who escaped from the Kalaburagi Central Prison has been recaptured after a police operation in which the accused was shot in the leg for allegedly attempting to attack officers on Wednesday. The injured convict and two police constables who sustained injuries during the operation are undergoing treatment at GIMS Hospital in Kalaburagi.

The escaped prisoner, Santosh, was traced to the Kapanur Industrial Area during a massive manhunt launched by four special police teams following the jailbreak. According to police, Santosh allegedly resisted arrest and attempted to assault the officers when they moved in to apprehend him.

Police said they were forced to open fire in self-defence, injuring the accused in the leg before taking him into custody. The operation also left two constables injured, and all three were shifted to hospital for medical treatment.

Also Read Karnataka seeks central team to assess drought situation

Kalaburagi Police Commissioner Dr. Sharanappa visited the hospital and reviewed the condition of the injured personnel while also receiving details of the operation.

The dramatic escape from the Kalaburagi Central Prison on Tuesday night had raised serious concerns over prison security. The three convicts—Santosh, Mastan and Sagar—allegedly escaped by climbing over the prison’s compound wall using towels and bed sheets before fleeing from the area. Police suspect they later escaped in a car via the national highway.

With Santosh now back in custody, security agencies have intensified the search for the remaining two fugitives, Mastan and Sagar. Police said efforts are underway to trace and arrest them at the earliest.