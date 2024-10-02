Police reforms: Telangana HC issues notices to CS, DGP & Home secy

Hyderabad: A division bench of the Telangana High Court has issued notices to chief secretary A Santhi Kumari, Director General of Police (DGP) Jithender, and Home Secretary Ravi Gupta, requiring them to explain by October 25 why a contempt case against them should not be pursued. This action arises from their alleged failure to implement police reforms as mandated by the Supreme Court’s ruling in the Prakash Singh case.

The bench, comprising Justice Abhinand Kumar Shavili and Justice Lakshmi Narayana Alishetty, heard the plea and requested responses from the state officials involved.

According to the Supreme Court’s directive, the state is obligated to establish a state security commission aimed at ensuring that top police officials serve for a minimum of two uninterrupted years.

The state is required to establish a police complaints authority at both the state and district levels to address citizens’ grievances against the police.

Advocate Vijay Gopal, representing the NGO Forum Against Corruption, has filed a contempt case, citing that the state has repeatedly assured the high court of its commitment to set up this mechanism.