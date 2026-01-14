Police seize 191 bobbins of Chinese manja in Hyderabad, 2 arrested

Hyderabad: The police on Wednesday, January 14, arrested two people for allegedly selling Chinese manja – the banned glass-coated string used when flying kites – in Old City in Hyderabad and seized 191 bobbins, valued at around ₹1.91 lakh, during the operation.

Acting on specific information, a team from the Commissioner’s Task Force, South Zone, intercepted the accused while they were selling Chinese manja near the Murtuza Chaman in Yakutpura, which falls under the jurisdiction of Rein Bazar Police Station, a press release by the police said.

The accused have been identified as Hussain Agha, 37, a resident of Yakutpura, and Syed Saddiq Hussain Jaffery, 35, of Edi Bazar. Police said Agha was managing his family’s business, while Jaffery was working under him. A third accused, identified as Ramzan, a Mumbai resident, is absconding, the police said.

Agha procured the banned manja from Ramzan and sold it locally with the help of Jaffery. The manja was allegedly being sold at Rs 1,000 each, with the accused aiming to make quick profits.

The men, along with the seized material, were handed over to Rein Bazar Police for further legal action. Police said efforts are on to trace and arrest the absconding supplier.