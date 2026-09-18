Police seize ganja plants worth Rs 38.5L in 2 raids in Adilabad

Hyderabad: The Adilabad police has seized 385 ganja plants worth Rs 38.5 lakh from agricultural fields on the outskirts of Potam Loddi village.

Based on a tip-off, the police raided the fields on Thursday, September 17, and seized the plants in two separate cases. In the first case, 315 ganja plants worth Rs.31.5 lakh were seized in the agricultural field of Mesram Gangaram Patel. An agriculture extension officer examined the plants and confirmed that they were ganja.

In the second case, the police found 70 ganja plants worth Rs 7 lakh in another field. Two cases were registered under the NDPS Act, and the accused are absconding.

Also Read Sadhu held for growing ganja plants in Mulugu ashram

According to the Adilabad Superintendent of Police, Akhil Mahajan, the police were intensifying efforts to eradicate ganja cultivation and warned of strict action against those involved in ganja cultivation, transportation, sale and consumption.