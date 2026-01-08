Police to ramp up bikes for patrolling Hyderabad’s Old City

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Police will soon begin patrolling areas in the Old City on motorcycles, especially in instances when a four-wheeler can’t be used in congested areas, an official said.

To further improve the patrolling, the police will provide more bikes to the police stations in the area soon, depending upon the requirements of the police station, the official said on condition of anonymity, adding that the current Toyota Innova vehicles may be withdrawn for such duties.

“The aim of providing the bikes is to increase visible policing and cover the lanes and congested roads to keep a tab on unsocial elements,” the official added.

The police were facing criticism from several quarters about the lack of patrolling in localities that have several small, chaotic lanes, which block the movement of large police vehicles such as Innova and Mahindra Bolero.

Once the bikes are handed over to the respective police stations, patrolling will improve further in Old City, and we will see late-night nuisances, theft cases and rowdy activities come down drastically, the police official said.

Meanwhile, the Hyderabad Police has appointed two Indian Police Service (IPS) officers to lead the Hyderabad South Range and Hyderabad North Range.Tafseer Iqubal will take over as the Additional Commissioner (South Range), which comprises Charminar, Golconda, Rajendranagar and Shamshabad zone. He will be operating from the Old Commissioner Office building at Purani Haveli, sources said.