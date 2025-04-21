Policy observer flags gaps in Telangana Gig Workers Bill

Hyderabad: A public policy observer from Telangana, Nayini Anurag Reddy, has raised key concerns about the proposed Telangana Gig and Platform Workers Bill, 2025, which is currently open for public feedback.

In a detailed post on social media platform X (formerly Twitter), Reddy highlighted several issues in the draft bill that could impact the livelihoods of more than 5 lakh gig workers in the state today, with potential implications for up to 50 lakh people by 2030.

‘He delivers your food. She drives your cab & now it’s your turn to stand by them’ 🚨 #MustRead



Telangana Govt introduced #GigWorkers draft bill for public opinion. It misses key protections they deserve. Let’s represent it to the govt.



There are 5 lakh+ gig workers in… pic.twitter.com/TTsaEOzwgO — Nayini Anurag Reddy (@NAR_Handle) April 20, 2025

Reddy pointed out that the bill does not mandate a minimum pay rate per trip or per kilometer, leaving gig workers such as food delivery agents, ride-hailing drivers, and home service providers vulnerable to low or unpredictable earnings. He also noted that workers are not shown real-time pay details before accepting a job, making it difficult for them to make informed decisions.

Another concern is the lack of protection against arbitrary deactivation from apps, as there is no clear system for human review in such cases. The bill also does not include a government welfare fund for emergency support and fails to guarantee timely payments, which may lead to delays.

Reddy further criticized the bill for not making health, accident, or life insurance mandatory, and for excluding representation from recognised gig worker unions.

He also flagged the absence of rules allowing workers to carry their ratings or work history across platforms, as well as the lack of anti-discrimination safeguards and measures for women’s safety.

Clarifying his stance, Reddy said he is not against companies like Swiggy, Zomato, Ola, or Uber, but is calling for fair protections and stronger rights for gig workers in this fast-growing employment sector.