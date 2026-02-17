Political leaders across Telugu states greet KCR on 72nd birthday

Hyderabad: Leaders across the political spectrum, including Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and his Andhra Pradesh counterpart N Chandrababu Naidu extended their wishes to BRS president K Chandrasekhar Rao on his 72nd birthday on Tuesday, February 17.

Revanth Reddy wished his predecessor good health, happiness and long life, the Telangana CMO said in a post on X.

Conveying his greetings, Naidu said he prayed for Rao’s good health and long life.

Bandi Sanjay Kumar, Union Minister of State for Home, also prayed for a long and full life for Rao, also known as KCR.

Rao’s son and BRS Working President KTR wished his father, while party leaders organised birthday celebrations at the BRS headquarters here.

KCR served as the first Chief Minister of Telangana from 2014 to 2023.