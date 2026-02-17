Political leaders across Telugu states greet KCR on 72nd birthday

Bandi Sanjay Kumar, Union Minister of State for Home, also prayed for a long and full life for Rao, also known as KCR.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 17th February 2026 12:17 pm IST
BRS President K Chandrashekhar Rao
BRS President K Chandrashekhar Rao

Hyderabad: Leaders across the political spectrum, including Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and his Andhra Pradesh counterpart N Chandrababu Naidu extended their wishes to BRS president K Chandrasekhar Rao on his 72nd birthday on Tuesday, February 17.

Revanth Reddy wished his predecessor good health, happiness and long life, the Telangana CMO said in a post on X.

Conveying his greetings, Naidu said he prayed for Rao’s good health and long life.

Add as a preferred source on Google

Bandi Sanjay Kumar, Union Minister of State for Home, also prayed for a long and full life for Rao, also known as KCR.

Rao’s son and BRS Working President KTR wished his father, while party leaders organised birthday celebrations at the BRS headquarters here.

KCR served as the first Chief Minister of Telangana from 2014 to 2023.

MS Admissions 2026-27
Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 17th February 2026 12:17 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of Press Trust of India

Press Trust of India

Press Trust of India (PTI) is India’s premier news agency, having a reach as vast as the Indian Railways. It employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover… More »
Back to top button