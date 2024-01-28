Political secularism used to betray Muslims: Owaisi on Nitish’s BJP switch

Hyderabad: AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi lamented the switch to BJP-led NDA made by JD(U) chief and Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar on Sunday, January 28, and remarked that “political secularism is sued to betray Indian Muslims”.

“Nitish Kumar will just be the face of RSS and Narendra Modi’s governance in Bihar,” he said, speaking to ANI.

The Hyderabad MP said that Nitish, RJD’s Tejaswi Yadav, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi should apologise to the people of Bihar for their “betrayal.”

“The term political opportunism will be an understatement, Nitish Kumar has broken all records… I always said Nitish Kumar would go with BJP…” he added.

He compared the current switch situation to the switch made by AIMIM MLAs to RJD in 2022.

“I want to ask Tejaswi Yadav how does it feel? He took away four of our MLAs. Does he feel the same pain now? He has been played the same way he played us,” he stated.

Further targetting the RJD, Owaisi said that Tejaswi Yadav and his family have “sidelined” the people of Bihar and “their focus is to only have someone from among them to be the chief minister.”

“Nitish Kumar wants to be the CM for as long as he lives. BJP just wants everything to themselves, by hook or by crook… The people of Bihar have been betrayed. There is no development in Bihar. Bureaucracy is on the rise in the state…” he said.