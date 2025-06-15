Political tensions escalate between AIMIM, Congress in Nampally constituency

Hyderabad: The conflict between the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) and Congress in the Nampally assembly constituency is intensifying daily.

What began over AIMIM Nampally MLA Mohammed Majid Hussain’s visit to Vijaynagar colony – where GHMC officials arrived to remove an alleged illegal construction – has now turned into a full-fledged war of words between both parties’ supporters.

AIMIM MLA Majid Hussain’s visit to Vijaynagar Colony

Three days ago, Majid Hussain visited Vijaynagar colony after a local resident reported that GHMC officials planned to demolish his house following illegal construction complaints. During the visit, the MLA claimed some locals affiliated with Congress were harassing residents and attempting extortion.

The AIMIM MLA specifically named local Congress leaders for filing complaints with GHMC and other departments to threaten and extort money from residents. Following his intervention, GHMC officials left the site.

The next day, Congress leaders held a press conference, accusing the AIMIM MLA of encouraging corruption in Nampally constituency. They stated that Feroz Khan, Congress’s Nampally MLA candidate, had formed a team to monitor development works and prevent illegal constructions and encroachments.

Allegations against Congress members

In a new development, Vijaynagar colony division president Gopal Raj, a local resident, alleged in a video that Congress members demanded Rs 20 lakh from him and his relative to permit their building construction and withhold GHMC complaints.

Meanwhile, Congress leaders filed a complaint at Mehdipatnam police station against Majid Hussain, accusing him of making anti-Hindu remarks during his Vijaynagar colony visit. They demanded AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi suspend the MLA and issue a public apology to Hindus.