Poll campaign: Modi’s digital songs create history in Telugu, Tamil and Punjabi

AI technology has been widely used in the current Assembly poll campaign. It includes creating songs featuring Prime Minister Narendra Modi in languages such as Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu. These songs have gone viral on the internet. Additionally, AI-powered voice cloning tools have been utilized to send personalized messages to voters and party workers.

Modi’s digitally rendered songs in Telugu have gained over 2 million views. In comparison, a Tamil-language song featuring his voice has gone viral with over 2.7 million views. Additionally, a Punjabi song that features Modi’s voice has gained over 17 million views.

Further, Falu, an Indian-American singer, has received a Grammy nomination for her song “Abundance in Millets”, featuring PM Modi.

Congress and the BJP have used AI-powered voice cloning tools. Ashok Gehlot, the Chief Minister of Rajasthan, is notable for this. Some Television channels have introduced AI TV anchors in Odiya, Kannada and Hindi.

Artificial Intelligence has transformed healthcare in India significantly. Advanced diagnosis, treatment, and patient care tools have improved medical services.

India spends billions on AI

A recent World Economic Forum report says that India’s expenditure on AI is expected to reach $11.78 billion by 2025. It will contribute to an addition of $1 trillion to India’s economy by 2035. Prime Minister Modi is keen on fostering further AI development in India.

All these bring us to the question of whether AI is gradually gripping the world. At the first AI Safety Summit hosted by the UK at the historic Bletchley Park on November 1, political and industry leaders discussed the risks around artificial intelligence. The focus was also on how to develop the technology safely.

About 28 countries participated, including the United Nations and the European Union. US Vice President Kamala Harris represented the US. India, represented by Minister of State Rajeev Chandrashekhar, said, “We want AI and tech to represent goodness, safety and trust.”

Rapid progress in AI is arousing fear as well as excitement. The participants ranged from doomsayers to hopeful participants who hoped AI would save humanity. They addressed the global nature of the issue. They stressed the need for international cooperation and healthy competition.

Fear and excitement

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has said he's worried about humanity losing control to computers. The role of artificial intelligence (AI) in cyber attacks was also discussed. AI can impersonate at a scale and speed never known before. These could make the global financial system go haywire and threaten democracy.

The conference was undoubtedly a good start. India is planning to host another meeting in December.

As the host nation, the UK was the first to announce the formation of an official AI Safety Institute to examine the safety of emerging forms of AI.

At the end of the conference, the declaration said: “The Bletchley Declaration stresses safe, responsible AI development, urges international cooperation to mitigate risks, and promotes global benefits.”

Losing jobs?

One of the apprehensions is losing Jobs.

Google CEO Sunder Pichai admitted, “Knowledge workers, writers, accountants, architects and, ironically, software engineers would face a threat to their jobs.

The concern of terrorist groups using generative AI tools and the fear that AI could become uncontrollable by humans are additional worries. AI concerns will include real-time cybersecurity, supply chain efficiency, software development acceleration, and customer service automation in the coming year.

AI has disadvantages, such as potential job displacement and ethical concerns, the possibility of losing human qualities like creativity and empathy, high cost and complexity, reliability issues, and dependency on technology. It cannot engage in negative thoughts or understand cause and effect. It also cannot comprehend time.

On the other hand, supporters claim AI improves efficiency by automating tasks, analyzing data, making decisions, operating 24/7, reducing errors, and ensuring safety. AI can be used for voter registration and verification. Politicians would benefit from using AI for predictive analysis of voter behaviours. AI can analyze social media to gauge sentiment and identify critical issues for political campaigns to tailor their messages.

Moreover, AI is crucial in maintaining election security by detecting and preventing fraud, hacking attempts, and other irregularities. It can use historical data and current events to predict election outcomes. AI-powered chatbots can inform voters about polling locations, candidate profiles, and additional crucial election-related information.

This first summit successfully brought these people together on the table and discussed AI, its benefits and dangers. This summit successfully brought these world leaders together on a platform. There has yet to be an international regulatory body.

Mundane and creativity compete

Ultimately, we have to find the answer to questions like should we automate away all the jobs, including the fulfilling ones? Should we develop non-human minds that might eventually outnumber, outsmart and replace us? Is AI a dangerous or a welcome technology?

Still, moving to AI will take time to happen. That is the crux of the AI issue. It is still in the nascent stage. World leaders and industry leaders must apply their minds to a regulatory system. Rogue nations must be controlled. All countries must accept the rules and regulations.