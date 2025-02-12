Poll data system robust; nothing can go wrong, claims Election Commission

New Delhi: Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar on Wednesday, February 12, asserted that the system of poll data is robust with in-built “red flags” which ensure that “nothing can go wrong”.

His remarks came amid allegations of data fudging in the Lok Sabha and Assembly elections.

Addressing an event here to launch the ‘Lok Sabha 2024 Atlas’, Kumar said lakhs of officials including booth level officers feed data. “…As a design,n nothing can go wrong … the system throws up red flags,” he said.

Kumar asserted that this makes Election Commission “extremely confident” that nothing can wrong. He said if someone makes an error, the system won’t accept it.

Besides allegations on the voters’ lists, there have been allegations on the Election Commission regarding a spike in voter turnout around the time when voting concludes.

Atlas-2024 provides detailed information on various aspects of elections and election results.

Election Commission said the document is in line with its commitment to maximum transparency, accessibility, and greater disclosure of election-related data.

The 2024 parliamentary election was conducted over seven phases, with polling completed in 44 days across a total of 10.5 lakh polling stations.