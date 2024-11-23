Poll Results: Celebrations at BJP HQ in Delhi

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Union Minister and BJP National President JP Nadda during celebration of the party’s victory in the Maharashtra Assembly elections and in several bypolls, at BJP headquarters in New Delhi.

