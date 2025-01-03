Poll results: Eisha Singh to be out from Bigg Boss 18 house

Mumbai: With the Bigg Boss 18 finale just around the corner, all eyes are now on the upcoming evictions as viewers eagerly await to find out which of the top 10 contestants will officially be out of the race.

This week, the tension is high as seven contestants — Eisha Singh, Chahat Pandey, Rajat Dalal, Kashish Kapoor, Avinash Mishra, Vivian Dsena, and Shrutika Arjun are nominated for elimination.

Voting lines are open, and fans are rallying behind their favorite contestants in a bid to secure a spot in the grand finale. Among the nominees, some surprising results have emerged from popular voting websites like Bigg Boss Voting.in and Bigg Boss Vote, which have left fans on the edge of their seats.

Leading, bottom 2 contestants

Poll results indicate that Rajat Dalal and Vivian Dsena are leading with the highest number of votes, with other contestants like Chahat, Shrutika, and Kashish reportedly safe this week. However, the bottom two are raising eyebrows, with Eisha Singh and Avinash Mishra in danger of elimination.

Yes, you read that right.

Eisha Singh to get evicted from Bigg Boss 18?

According to the voting data, Eisha Singh is currently receiving the least number of votes, and her chances of being evicted seem high. While some insiders speculate that Kashish Kapoor could be eliminated instead, fans will have to wait for the official announcement to see who will exit the house this week.

As the tension builds ahead of the finale, it remains to be seen who will make it through to the final stretch of Bigg Boss 18.

Stay tuned to Siasat.com for more interesting scoops and updates on Bigg Boss 18.