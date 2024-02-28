Poll results out! And, the winner of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 is…

Mumbai: The thrilling finale of the popular dance reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 is set to take place on March 2 and 3. Fans are eagerly awaiting the announcement of the winner among the top 5 finalists – Manisha Rani, Adrija Sinha, Dhanashree Verma, Shoaib Ibrahim, and Sreerama Chandra.

Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 Winner

There is a lot of discussion on which contestant from the above-mentioned finalists will win Jhalak season 11.

And now, ahead of the big finale, we have the results of two big polls conducted by Bollywood Life and Telly Talk, revealing a clear front-runner. Manisha Rani has emerged as the favourite, leading with over 50% of the votes in both polls. Shoaib Ibrahim follows closely behind in both surveys. The remaining three finalists, Sreerama Chandra, Adrija Sinha, and Dhanashree Verma, are trailing but are not far behind Shoaib and Manisha.

Will Manisha Rani Win?

Manisha Rani’s popularity extends beyond these polls. She has been trending everywhere on social media platforms. From her massive fanbase, some of the big celebrities are supporting her and are appealing to vote for Manisha.

We have already earlier predicted that the top 2 showdown is most likely going to be between Manisha and Shoaib. Viewers are now eagerly anticipating the grand finale to see if Manisha can secure the coveted title of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 winner. Only time will reveal the ultimate victor in this nail-biting competition.

