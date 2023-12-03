Poll results: TMC blames Congress, CPI(M) stands by Rahul Gandhi

Kolkata: Opposition INDIA bloc constituents Trinamool Congress and CPI(M) were divided over Sunday’s assembly poll results with the former blaming the Congress while the Left party stood by Rahul Gandhi.

The Trinamool Congress claimed that the BJP’s victories in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Telangana were more of a failure of the Congress than a success story of the saffron party.

The Congress was poised to oust the BRS in Telangana.

“In the three states, it is more of a Congress failure than a success story of the BJP,” TMC spokesperson Kunal Ghosh said in a social media message.

Asserting that TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee should be made the face of the opposition bloc, Ghosh later said her welfare policies have been a huge success and borne electoral fruits in West Bengal.

“TMC is the party which can provide the leadership in the battle to defeat the BJP in the country,” he posted on X.

Leaders of the opposition INDIA bloc are scheduled to meet in Delhi on December 6 to chalk out a strategy for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Ghosh claimed that Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh polls results will not have any impact on the Lok Sabha polls next year.

The TMC leader claimed that to win the elections in these states, other parties have imbibed the welfare schemes of Banerjee.

Batting for the Congress, which suffered a debacle in the three states, CPI(M) central committee member Sujan Chakraborty said it will not be right to suggest that Rahul Gandhi’s ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ did not have a positive impact.

The CPI(M) leader said soon after the yatra, elections were held in Karnataka, Punjab and Himachal Pradesh, where the Congress fared well.

“Congress had snatched Karnataka from the BJP and also won in Himachal,” he said.

Claiming it is wrong to suggest a saffron wave because the BJP was winning in the three states, Chakraborty said it will be a different ball game in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Refusing to accept that the Congress is confined to southern India, he said the grand old party has secured a significant percentage of votes in all the four states.

Stating that there is space for both the ruling and opposition camps in politics, Chakraborty said losing the elections in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh does not mean that the Congress has been annihilated.

“In Bengal, those who had written the epitaph of the Left after the TMC came to power, are now acknowledging their presence,” he said.