LIVE: Polling begins across Kerala, Assam, Puducherry

Thiruvananthapuram: After days of high-voltage campaigning, Kerala, Assam and Puducherry stepped into decision day on Thursday, April 9, with crores of voters set to determine who will govern the states.

In Kerala, around 2.71 crore voters will decide the fate of the 883 candidates who are contesting from the 140 Assembly constituencies. The electorate comprises 1.32 crore men, 1.39 crore women and 273 transgender persons, along with over 2.42 lakh overseas voters, according to Election Commission (EC) figures.

Polling for all 126 Assam assembly constituencies began to decide the electoral fate of 722 candidates. An electorate of 2.50 crore, including 1.25 crore women and 318 from the third gender, can exercise their franchise in 31,490 polling stations across the state.

Voting commenced amid tight security across the union territory of Puducherry with 9.50 lakh voters set to decide the electoral fortunes of the ruling NDA and the opposition INDIA bloc. The Union Territory has a total of 9.50 lakh voters spread over Puducherry (23 Assembly segments) Karaikal (five), Mahe and Yanam (having one constituency each).

According to officials, the union territory has 1,099 polling stations and of them 209 have been identified as vulnerable and a total of 294 candidates are in the fray.

Live updates:

8:00 am: The voting began after completion of mock polling.