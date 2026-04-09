LIVE: Polling begins across Kerala, Assam, Puducherry

Even before dawn broke, the electoral machinery was in motion.

Photo of Sameer Khan Sameer Khan Follow on Twitter |   Published: 9th April 2026 7:47 am IST|   Updated: 9th April 2026 8:19 am IST
EC receives applications for EVM verification on 8 LS seats in 6 states
Representational photo

Thiruvananthapuram: After days of high-voltage campaigning, Kerala, Assam and Puducherry stepped into decision day on Thursday, April 9, with crores of voters set to determine who will govern the states.

In Kerala, around 2.71 crore voters will decide the fate of the 883 candidates who are contesting from the 140 Assembly constituencies. The electorate comprises 1.32 crore men, 1.39 crore women and 273 transgender persons, along with over 2.42 lakh overseas voters, according to Election Commission (EC) figures.

Polling for all 126 Assam assembly constituencies began to decide the electoral fate of 722 candidates. An electorate of 2.50 crore, including 1.25 crore women and 318 from the third gender, can exercise their franchise in 31,490 polling stations across the state.

Subhan Bakery

Voting commenced amid tight security across the union territory of Puducherry with 9.50 lakh voters set to decide the electoral fortunes of the ruling NDA and the opposition INDIA bloc. The Union Territory has a total of 9.50 lakh voters spread over Puducherry (23 Assembly segments) Karaikal (five), Mahe and Yanam (having one constituency each).

According to officials, the union territory has 1,099 polling stations and of them 209 have been identified as vulnerable and a total of 294 candidates are in the fray.

Live updates:

MS Admissions Admissions 2026-27

8:00 am: The voting began after completion of mock polling.

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Photo of Sameer Khan Sameer Khan Follow on Twitter |   Published: 9th April 2026 7:47 am IST|   Updated: 9th April 2026 8:19 am IST

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Sameer Khan

Sameer Khan, a native of Hyderabad, holds an M.Tech degree. He has been associated with Siasat since 2011, covering stories on Hyderabad, Business, Sports and Technology. Beyond journalism, he is… More »
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