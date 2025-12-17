Polling begins for final phase of Telangana Panchayat elections

Hyderabad: Polling has commenced for the third and final phase of the Panchayat elections in Telangana. A total of 53,06,395 eligible voters, including 26,01,861 men, 27,04,394 women, and 140 from other categories, are set to cast their votes across 36,452 polling stations.

Voting will continue until 1 pm, after which counting will begin at 2 pm, and the results will be announced soon after.

The election notification covered 4,159 gram panchayats across 182 mandals for this phase. Out of these, nominations were not filed for 11 sarpanch seats, and 394 seats were uncontested.

In two gram panchayats, the courts have stayed the elections. For the remaining 3,752 sarpanch seats, 12,652 candidates are contesting.

Notifications issued for 36,452 wards

For ward member elections, notifications were issued for 36,452 wards. Nominations were not filed for 116 wards, and 7,908 wards were uncontested. Court stays have been imposed on elections in 18 wards. The remaining 28,410 wards will see 75,725 candidates competing for the posts.

Following the announcement of results, meetings with ward members will be held to conduct elections for the post of deputy sarpanch.