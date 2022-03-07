Polling begins for last phase of UP elections

Lucknow: Polling began on Monday on 54 seats for the seventh and last phase of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections.

As many as 2.06 crore eligible voters will seal the fate of 613 candidates who are in the fray including some ministers in the Yogi Adityanath government.

54 constituencies going to polls today spread across nine districts of Mau, Azamgarh, Jaunpur, Ghazipur, Varanasi, Chandauli, Mirzapur, Sonbhadra, and Bhadohi (Sant Ravidas Nagar).

Among the keenly watched contests will be in Varanasi, Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s parliamentary constituency and SP’s stronghold Azamgarh which elected Akhilesh Yadav to Lok Sabha in 2019.

Varanasi district has 8 Assembly seats– Pindra, Ajagara, Shivpur, Rohaniya, Varanasi North, Varanasi South, Varanasi Cantt, and Sevapuri Assembly seats while in Azamgarh, there are 10 constituencies– Gopalpur, Sagri, Mubarakpur, Azamgarh, Mehnagar, Atrauliya, Nizamabad, Phoolpur Pawai, Didarganj, and Lalganj.

The counting of votes will take place on March 10.