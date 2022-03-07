Polling begins for last phase of UP elections

Among the keenly watched contests will be in Varanasi, Azamgarh

Photo of ANI ANI|   Posted by Sameer  |   Updated: 7th March 2022 7:22 am IST
UP polls
UP polls [File Photo] (PTI Photo)

Lucknow: Polling began on Monday on 54 seats for the seventh and last phase of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections.

As many as 2.06 crore eligible voters will seal the fate of 613 candidates who are in the fray including some ministers in the Yogi Adityanath government.

54 constituencies going to polls today spread across nine districts of Mau, Azamgarh, Jaunpur, Ghazipur, Varanasi, Chandauli, Mirzapur, Sonbhadra, and Bhadohi (Sant Ravidas Nagar).

MS Education Academy

Among the keenly watched contests will be in Varanasi, Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s parliamentary constituency and SP’s stronghold Azamgarh which elected Akhilesh Yadav to Lok Sabha in 2019.

Varanasi district has 8 Assembly seats– Pindra, Ajagara, Shivpur, Rohaniya, Varanasi North, Varanasi South, Varanasi Cantt, and Sevapuri Assembly seats while in Azamgarh, there are 10 constituencies– Gopalpur, Sagri, Mubarakpur, Azamgarh, Mehnagar, Atrauliya, Nizamabad, Phoolpur Pawai, Didarganj, and Lalganj.

The counting of votes will take place on March 10.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Elections updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button