Pollution in Delhi NCR: SC to hear PIL tomorrow

New Delhi: The Supreme Court will on Monday hear the public interest litigation (PIL) relating to the control of pollution in Delhi and the adjoining NCR area.

As per the causelist published on the website of the apex court, a bench of Justices Abhay S. Oka and A.G. Masih will resume hearing the matter on December 2.

In an earlier hearing, the top court had ordered the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) to immediately initiate action against the defaulting officers and entities over the lackadaisical implementation of Stage IV of the GRAP (Graded Response Action Plan) in Delhi-NCR.

It had said that unless the apex court was satisfied that there was a consistent downward trend of the Air Quality Index (AQI), it could not permit the relaxation of Stage IV norms.

Till further orders, Justice Oka-led Bench had directed the Delhi and NCR governments to use the funds which have been collected as labour cess for the welfare of the construction workers by providing them weekly subsistence allowance for the period during which the construction activities are prohibited.

“The Commission (CAQM) has all the powers under Section 12(1) of the Commission for Air Quality Management in National Capital Region and Adjoining Areas Act, 2021 to issue directions to various Authorities to take several measures to ensure that the persons in the category of labourers, daily wagers, economically weaker sections, etc., do not suffer. We, therefore, direct the Commission to immediately consider the issue of taking mitigating measures by issuing necessary directions,” it had ordered.

The Supreme Court had also asked the CAQM to examine the grant of relaxation of actions in relation to educational institutions since a large number of students were being deprived of the facility of mid-day meals as the schools and anganwadis are closed or do not have the facilities to take benefit of online education.

“The residences of many students do not have air purifiers, and therefore, there may not be any difference between the children sitting at home and the children attending school. An appropriate decision shall be taken by the Commission on the above aspects immediately, even if a copy of this order is not available,” it had said.

Further, the top court asked CAQM to decide on the continuation of the ban on conducting physical classes for Classes 10 and 12.

“We expect that a decision shall be taken by the Commission during the course of the day or, at the latest, by tomorrow morning so that it can be implemented. We make it clear that all other actions provided in stage IV shall be scrupulously implemented,” the November 25 order said.