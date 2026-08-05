Ponnam Prabhakar reviews Hyderabad’s Santosh Nagar steel bridge

He said the bridge will soon be inaugurated by the Chief Minister.

Photo of Sameer Khan Sameer Khan Follow on Twitter |   Published:
Ponnam Prabhakar reviews Hyderabad's Santosh Nagar steel bridge
Ponnam Prabhakar reviews Hyderabad's Santosh Nagar steel bridge

Hyderabad: Hyderabad in-charge minister, Ponnam Prabhakar, along with Minister Azharuddin, inspected the Santosh Nagar steel bridge and Musarambagh bridge on Tuesday, August 5.

MLAs, the GHMC Commissioner, and senior officials were also present during the inspection.

Santosh Nagar steel bridge to be inaugurated soon

Speaking after the inspection, Ponnam Prabhakar said the steel bridge has been built at a cost of Rs 680 crore.

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The bridge stretches from Chanchalguda Jail to Owaisi Hospital and also includes a connecting lane towards Champapet.

He said the bridge will soon be inaugurated by the Chief Minister.

Bridge to reduce traffic congestion

According to the minister, the project is expected to reduce traffic congestion and cut travel time for commuters in Saidabad, Santosh Nagar, Chanchalguda, and nearby areas.

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The minister also said that the Musarambagh bridge will soon be opened to the public.

He said the government is strengthening Hyderabad’s infrastructure to meet the city’s growing needs.

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Sameer Khan

Sameer Khan, a native of Hyderabad, holds an M.Tech degree. He has been associated with Siasat since 2011, covering stories on Hyderabad, Business, Sports and Technology. Beyond journalism, he is… More »
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