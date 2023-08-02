Pooja Bhatt was linked with these 3 actors before marriage

Mumbai: The Bollywood superstar Pooja Bhatt is well-known for her exceptional acting abilities, but her love life has sparked considerable interest and controversy. Pooja Bhatt, who has a strong personality and a successful career, has memorable performances in Bollywood films such as “Dil Hai Ki Manta Nahin,” “Sadak,” “Zakhm,” “Border,” and “Daddy.” Her work has received critical acclaim and a sizable following.

Now that she is in the Bigg Boss house, she is doing her best in the show and giving it her all. Today, however, we focus on the romantic side of her life, delving into her love affairs prior to her marriage to Manish Makhij. This list was provided by the Awesome TV Instagram page.

Pooja Bhatt dating timeline

1. Ranvir Shorey

Pooja Bhatt had a live-in relationship with actor Ranvir Shorey. Unfortunately, the relationship deteriorated due to alleged physical abuse, resulting in their eventual separation.

2. Sohail Khan

Sohail Khan was a significant presence in Pooja’s life, and their relationship was reportedly very serious, with marriage on the horizon. However, fate had other plans for them, and they eventually parted ways.

3. Bobby Deol

Pooja was rumoured to be dating Bobby Deol, which sparked considerable gossip in Bollywood circles. While their relationship status remained ambiguous, it added to Pooja’s controversial love life.

Pooja Bhatt’s love and relationship journey has been a rollercoaster ride filled with highs and lows. Regardless of her personal life controversies, there is no denying her talent as an actress and her contribution to the Indian film industry. We can only hope that, as she continues to dazzle audiences with her talent, she finds happiness and contentment in both her personal and professional lives.