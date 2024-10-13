Pooja Hegde jets off to Sri Lanka to ring in her birthday

Mumbai: Actress Pooja Hegde, who will be next seen in the upcoming movie ‘Deva’, turned a year older Sunday. To celebrate the special day, the actress has jetted off to Sri Lanka.

The actress left during the wee hours of Sunday along with her family. The getaway brings her the well-deserved break for the actress from her busy shooting schedule.

Last month, the actress visited the GSB Seva Mandal Ganpati in the Wadala area of Mumbai during the Ganeshotsav. She was accompanied by her brother, father and her sister-in-law as they sought blessings from Lord Ganesha in the maximum city.

Earlier, this year, Pooja moved into her new house in the Bandra area of Mumbai. The sea-facing property is worth Rs. 45 crore and has 4000 square feet of living space. The actress previously resided in another property within the city.

Looking ahead, 2025 promises to be a pivotal year for Pooja Hegde. She will be seen in ‘Deva’ sharing the screen with Shahid Kapoor and Pavail Gulati. Both Shahid and Pavail will be seen essaying the roles of copes in the movie.

The film is directed by acclaimed Malayalam filmmaker Rosshan Andrrews and produced by Siddharth Roy Kapur, and promises an action-packed roller-coaster ride full of thrill and drama. The action spectacle wrapped up with a high-energy song sequence, which was shot over four days in Mumbai.

She is also set to star alongside superstar Suriya in ‘Suriya 44’, which is already generating significant buzz. Additionally, fans are eagerly awaiting her reunion with Thalapathy Vijay in ‘Thalapathy 69’, a high-profile collaboration that promises to recreate the magic of their previous project.