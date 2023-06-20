Pooja Hegde refuses to work with Mahesh Babu, here’s why

Hyderabad: The much-anticipated collaboration between Mahesh Babu and Trivikram Srinivas, titled “Guntur Kaaram,” has made headlines for various reasons in recent months. However, a significant shift has occurred, as Pooja Hegde, the original leading lady, has decided to withdraw from the project.

According to the latest report in Pinkvilla, the shooting schedule for “Guntur Kaaram” faced multiple changes and delays, resulting in reshoots and script modifications. This inconsistency irked Pooja which made her say ‘NO’ to star in Mahesh Babu’s film.

Reportedly, Pooja had committed to working on several other projects between June and December and continuing with “Guntur Kaaram” would have interfered with her availability for those commitments. She expressed her dissatisfaction with the project’s progress to the producers and director before ultimately parting ways. Pooja is now focusing on other Telugu and Hindi films in order to have a more organized work schedule.

Apart from Pooja’s departure, the film has seen a change in the music department. While Thaman, the original music director’s choice, is no longer associated with the project because the team is unhappy with his music, speculation suggests that Anirudh Ravichander will be brought on board to compose music for the film.

With the departures of Pooja Hegde and Thaman, as well as the possible inclusion of Anirudh, “Guntur Kaaram” is experiencing a shift in its casting dynamics. Fans and industry insiders are looking forward to hearing more about the new leading lady and the music director for this highly anticipated Mahesh Babu-Trivikram collaboration.