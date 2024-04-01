Pooja Hegde spotted with rumoured boyfriend, who is he?

Mumbai: Actress Pooja Hegde, known for her some good performances, has recently been making headlines not only for her professional side but also for her personal life. The talented star, who has garnered fame both in Bollywood and down south, was spotted with her rumored boyfriend, Bollywood actor Rohan Mehra, on Sunday.

Pooja, who has always maintained a veil of secrecy around her personal life, was seen stepping out for a date with Rohan Mehra. The duo was captured in the same car, sparking speculation about their relationship status. While a video of their outing has gone viral on social media, neither Pooja nor Rohan has officially commented on or confirmed their relationship.

Rohan Mehra, also known as Rohan Vinod Mehra, made his acting debut in the 2018 financial thriller film “Baazaar” and has since appeared in films like “420 IPC” (2021) and “Kaala” (2023).

Last year, rumors were rife that Pooja Hegde was romantically involved with a cricketer and was on the verge of tying the knot. However, those rumors turned out to be false. Additionally, she was also linked with her “Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan” co-star Salman Khan.