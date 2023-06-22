Pooja Hegde’s fees drops from Rs 4cr to just Rs 70L?

Hyderabad: Pooja Hegde, the talented actress, recently suffered a setback when she was denied the opportunity to work in Mahesh Babu and Trivikram Srinivas’ upcoming project ‘Guntur Kaaram’. Instead, the producers have promoted Sree Leela as the lead actress. This is a setback for Pooja, who also missed out on a role in Pawan Kalyan’s ‘Ustaad Bhagath Singh’.

While director Harish Shankar expressed interest in casting Pooja Hegde in “Ustaad Bhagath Singh,” the actress demanded a fee of Rs. 4 crore. Mythri Movie Makers, taken aback by this demand, decided to cast Sree Leela as the main heroine, as she charges around 2 Crores and has gained popularity among the masses

However, the production house is still interested in Pooja Hegde for an item song in the film and has offered her a salary of 70 lakhs. Pooja’s fee has been reduced significantly, highlighting the difficulties she is currently facing. With a string of recent flops and the emergence of tough competition from rising star Sree Leela, Pooja Hegde may want to reconsider her remuneration and career options.

The decision to priorities Sree Leela reflects a desire for a fresh and exciting on-screen presence. Pooja Hegde has worked with several top industry stars, so there is a sense of repetition that the team may want to avoid. It remains to be seen how Pooja Hegde will handle the situation in her career, and let’s see how she will make a strong comeback to the industry.