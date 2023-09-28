Pooja Hegde’s marriage with star cricketer on cards?

Hyderabad: Popular actress Pooja Hegde has captured hearts both in Telugu and Bollywood cinema. Known for her successful ventures like ‘Duvvada Jagannadham’, ‘Maharshi’, ‘Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo’, ‘Beast, and others, she has etched her mark in the entertainment world.

Apart from her professional achievements, Pooja often finds herself in the spotlight due to her personal life. Recently, rumors were rife that the actress is set to marry a cricketer based in Mumbai. Reports even hinted at ongoing wedding preparations, fueling anticipation of an official announcement. Check out the viral tweet here.

However, a source close to the actress reacted to the speculations and informed The Free Press Journal that these reports are ‘baseless’. Debunking the speculations surrounding her marital plans, source said that Pooja Hegde is not planning to tie the knot anytime soon.

As of now, Pooja has not released any official statement or reacted to the reports circulating in the media.

On the work front, Pooja was last seen in Salman Khan-starrer Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan.