Pooja Hegde’s marriage with star cricketer on cards?

Pooja Hegde has been hitting headlines for her alleged marriage rumours

Photo of Rasti Amena Rasti Amena Follow on Twitter |   Published: 28th September 2023 5:32 pm IST
Pooja Hegde's marriage with star cricketer on cards?
(Image Source: Instagram, Twitter)

Hyderabad: Popular actress Pooja Hegde has captured hearts both in Telugu and Bollywood cinema. Known for her successful ventures like ‘Duvvada Jagannadham’, ‘Maharshi’, ‘Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo’, ‘Beast, and others, she has etched her mark in the entertainment world.

Subhan Bakery - Instagram Commercial
Pooja Hegde gets 11 million Instagram followers

Apart from her professional achievements, Pooja often finds herself in the spotlight due to her personal life. Recently, rumors were rife that the actress is set to marry a cricketer based in Mumbai. Reports even hinted at ongoing wedding preparations, fueling anticipation of an official announcement. Check out the viral tweet here.

However, a source close to the actress reacted to the speculations and informed The Free Press Journal that these reports are ‘baseless’. Debunking the speculations surrounding her marital plans, source said that Pooja Hegde is not planning to tie the knot anytime soon.

MS Education Academy

As of now, Pooja has not released any official statement or reacted to the reports circulating in the media.

On the work front, Pooja was last seen in Salman Khan-starrer Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan.

Tags
Photo of Rasti Amena Rasti Amena Follow on Twitter |   Published: 28th September 2023 5:32 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Tollywood News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of Rasti Amena

Rasti Amena

Amena Rasti is a journalist from Hyderabad. She works as an editor at Entertainment & Lifestyle desk at Siasat.com. She loves to weave stories on Tollywood, Bollywood, Television, Lifestyle and more. Amena holds BA in Mass Communication and Journalism from Roots College.
Back to top button