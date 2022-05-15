Pooja starts shooting for ‘Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali’ with Salman’s lucky bracelet

Photo of IANS IANS|   Posted by Marziya Sharif  |   Published: 15th May 2022 6:29 pm IST
Pooja Hegde
IANS

Mumbai: Actress Pooja Hegde has commenced the shoot for superstar Salman Khan’s ‘Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali’ in Vile Parle, Mumbai.

She announced the commencement of the shoot with a picture of her sporting Khan’s signature turquoise bracelet on social media. She started shooting for the film right before leaving for the Cannes Film Festival.

There are two foreign schedules on the cards for ‘Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali’, which will be finalised in the coming weeks.

Pooja will also be seen in ‘Cirkus’ opposite Ranveer Singh and ‘SSMB28’ opposite Mahesh Babu.

