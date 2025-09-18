Pope Leo XIV calls for Gaza ceasefire, justice for Palestinians

Vatican City: Pope Leo XIV has expressed solidarity with Palestinians in Gaza, urging a halt to hostilities, the release of captives and a diplomatic resolution based on international humanitarian law.

In a statement on X on Wednesday, September 17, he said civilians continue to endure “unacceptable conditions” and forced displacement from their homes. Quoting the commandment “Thou shalt not kill,” the Pope stressed that every individual possesses an inviolable dignity that must be respected and upheld.

He appealed for dialogue and reconciliation, urging the international community to pursue solutions that prioritise peace and justice. “I invite everyone to join my heartfelt prayer that a dawn of peace and justice may soon arise,” he said.

The remarks come amid mounting concern over the worsening humanitarian situation in Gaza, where ongoing Israeli military operations have resulted in mass casualties and widespread destruction.

By renewing his appeal, Pope Leo XIV joins growing international pressure for an end to bloodshed and the pursuit of a just, lasting settlement that safeguards both dignity and security for all communities.

The appeal comes as the humanitarian crisis in Gaza deepens. According to health authorities, the ongoing Israeli offensive since October 2023 has killed at least 65,141 Palestinians and left more than 165,925 wounded, the Wafa News Agency reported. Thousands are feared trapped under rubble, inaccessible to emergency and civil defence teams amid continued bombardment.