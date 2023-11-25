Popular actor calls hit Pakistani drama ‘Tere Bin’ as ‘Dust Bin’

Hyderabad: The popular Pakistani drama series ‘Tere Bin’ became a sensation across borders, capturing the hearts of millions worldwide with its captivating storyline and stellar cast performances. In fact, it stood out as one of the biggest shows of 2023, with fans eagerly anticipating each weekly episode.

As viewers eagerly await the sequel that is likely to begin in December, a recent controversial statement by Pakistani actor Ali Safina regarding ‘Tere Bin’ is making waves. The statement has gone viral, grabbing significant attention and sparking discussions among fans and the audience.

During a recent FHM Podcast, Ali Safina criticised 2023’s most popular drama ‘Tere Bin’. The actor said that most of the drama series of Pakistan does not have a good script and is of the opinion that script writers should change the trend of writing. The actor also talked about the working conditions in the showbiz industry.

Ali Safina while talking about which types of series are loved in Pakistan said that people had shown their love for the ‘Tere Bin’ which has such a bad script. Ali dubbed the drama series as ‘Tere Dustbin’ while raising concerns about the overall standards of the Pakistani drama industry.

Soon after Ali Safina’s video clip in which he is seen calling the drama as ‘Tere Dustbin’ went viral , netizens started reacting to it. A few of the users extended their support to Ali Safina while others said that he was feeling jealous with the popularity of the drama.

Tere Bin drama is directed by Siraj-ul-Haque and was equally loved across borders. The drama series stars Wahaj Ali, Yumna Zaidi, Sabeena Farooq, Sohail Sameer and Bushra Ansari among others. Major announcement on Tere Bin 2 will be made in December.