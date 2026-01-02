Hyderabad: Khushi Mukherjee, a Bollywood and TV actress and model known for her reality show appearances and web work, has landed in the spotlight after a remark linked her name to India’s T20I captain Suryakumar Yadav. The comment went viral, sparked rumours online, and pushed Khushi to publicly clarify what she meant.

What Triggered the Rumours

At a public event, Khushi was asked if she would date a cricketer. She replied that she did not want to date any cricketer and did not want to be associated with link-up stories. During the same interaction, she mentioned Suryakumar Yadav and claimed he “used to message” her often in the past. The short clip quickly spread across social media and triggered intense chatter from cricket fans.

What Khushi Said at the Event

In the viral video, Khushi is heard saying she does not want any connection with cricketers and that “many cricketers” had approached her. She added that she and Suryakumar do not talk much now and repeated that she does not want her name linked to anyone.

After the backlash, Khushi spoke to media to clear the air. She denied any romantic relationship and said it was only a friendship. She explained that her comment referred to a time when Suryakumar had lost a match and contacted her for a normal conversation, which she said was misunderstood and sensationalised. On NDTV, she summed up her stance with a simple question, “Can’t we talk as friends?”

Khushi also claimed her social media account was hacked while she was in Thailand. She alleged that private chats were accessed and shared without consent, and said she deleted many old chats to avoid more controversy.

Suryakumar Yadav has not commented publicly on the issue. Reports noted the controversy surfaced around the time he visited the Tirupati temple with his wife, Devisha.