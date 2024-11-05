Popular Bigg Boss contestant gets married in Madinah, pics viral

Mumbai: Sana Sultan Khan, the influencer-turned-actress who gained fame from her stint on Bigg Boss OTT 3, has surprised everyone by her wedding announcement. She married Mohammad Wazid in a beautiful and intimate ceremony held in Madinah, Saudi Arabia.

On November 4, Sana took to social media to share a glimpse of her special day, posting photos from her Nikah ceremony. The first image showcased the couple’s hands intertwined, set against the scenic backdrop of Madinah.

Expressing her joy, Sana shared, “Alhamdulillah, I am humbled and overjoyed to share that I have been blessed with Nikkah in the most sacred and dreamlike place Madinah beside the most wonderful man, my Wajid Ji, my ‘Vitamin W.’ From cherished friends to life partners, our journey has been a testament to love, patience, and faith.” She emphasized the purity of their relationship, stating, “What fills my heart with pride and joy is that we kept our relationship pure Halal.”

She further added, “We met at a time when our souls needed healing, and through pure intentions and genuine love, we became each other’s solace.”

“From the beginning, we vowed to honor our bond by avoiding anything haram, believing this to be the cornerstone of a lasting relationship. We anchored our hearts in faith and patience (Sabr), trusting the Almighty to guide us. Our dream was a simple Nikah, free from the grandeur of worldly glitz, and today, our patience has been rewarded. In the presence of our loved ones, under the serene skies of Madinah, we embarked on this beautiful journey of togetherness.”

She concluded saying, “I truly believe that when your intentions are pure, your love is unconditional, and your faith in Allah is unwavering, He blesses you with what is best. My heart overflows with gratitude—Shukar, Shukar, Shukar.”

Sana Sultan also shared a video from her wedding ceremony and wrote, “And Sabar. Nikah is the purest form of Love. Allhumdulillah blessed with the best man in the World.”