Popular female contestant removed from Bigg Boss 16

Mumbai: Bigg Boss 16, which is getting spicier with each passing day, will see its first elimination today two weeks after its launch. The nominated contestants of week 1 are — Shalin Bhanot, Sreejita De, MC Stan, Gori Nagori and Tina Datta.

While BB fans are curious to know which contestant’s journey is going end tonight on the show, we hear it is Sreejita. Yes, you read that right! According to several social media pages, the popular TV actress had bid adieu to Bigg Boss 16.

Ahead of the Shukravaar Ka Vaar episode which will be aired tonight, the internet is buzzing with reports claiming that Sreejita De will be the first contestant to leave Salman Khan‘s show. However, there is no official confirmation of it yet.

Viewers have mixed reactions to Sreejita De’s elimination. While a section of social media users earlier believed that the makers will keep the actress till the finale as she a popular Colors face, others felt her eviction was fair as she was not really an entertaining contestant.

Contestants Left In The Race

Post-Sreejita De’s elimination, 15 contestants who are left in the race are — MC Stan, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, Tina Datta, Ankit Gupta, Sumbul Touqeer Khan, Abdu Rozik, Manya Singh, Archana Gautam, Soundarya Sharma, Shalin Bhanot, Shiv Thakare, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Gautam Vig, Sajid Khan and Gori Nagori

What’s your take on Sreejita’s elimination from Bigg Boss 16? Comment below.