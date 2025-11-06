Mumbai: Dubai-based popular travel influencer and photographer Anunay Sood has passed away at the age of 32. The cause of his death remains unknown. His family confirmed the heartbreaking news through a statement shared on his official Instagram page, requesting privacy during this difficult time.

He also shared a very close bond with Apoorva Mukhija aka Rebel Kid.

Anunay Sood death news

His family’s statement read, “It is with deep sadness that we share the news of our beloved Anunay Sood’s passing. We kindly ask for your understanding and privacy as we navigate this difficult time. We humbly request you to avoid gathering crowd near personal property. Please keep his family and loved ones in your thoughts and prayers. May his soul rest in peace.”

His last Instagram post and video

Anunay, who shared a close bond with content creator Apoorva Mukhija, popularly known as Rebel Kid, had posted his last Instagram update just two days ago. Sharing glimpses from a car brand event in Las Vegas, he wrote, “Still can’t believe I spent the weekend surrounded by legends and dream machines. Which one would you take for a spin??”

He also uploaded a new travel video on his YouTube channel titled ‘Exploring the Hidden Side of Switzerland | Places Tourists Never Visit’ on November 3.

Who was Anunay Sood?

With over 1.4 million followers on Instagram and 3.8 lakh subscribers on YouTube, Anunay was among India’s most followed travel influencers. His stunning travel visuals and vlogs earned him a loyal audience and a spot on Forbes India’s Top 100 Digital Stars list for three consecutive years (2022–2024).

According to his Forbes profile, Anunay began his journey by documenting his travels online and went on to build a thriving global community of travel enthusiasts. His sudden demise has left fans and the influencer community in deep shock.