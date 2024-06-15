Mumbai: Bigg Boss OTT 3 is just a few days away from its premiere. The show, hosted by Anil Kapoor this time, is set to begin on June 21 and will air on Jio Cinemas Premium. This year, fans will need to subscribe to watch the controversial reality show.

As the show fast approaches its premiere, more names of probable celebrity contestants are emerging online. The latest confirmed contestant we hear is of television actress Anjum Fakih.

Anjum Fakih To Enter Bigg Boss OTT 3

Anjum Fakih, known for her role in Kundali Bhagya, is all set to participate in BB OTT 3. According to a report by News18 Showsha, Anjum has signed the project and will be entering the controversial house on June 21.

Anjum Fakih is famous for playing Srishti Arora Luthra in Kundali Bhagya. However, she left the popular show in 2023 to participate in Khatron Ke Khiladi 13, hosted by Rohit Shetty. Her popularity increased after her appearance on the show.

Are you excited to see Anjum Fakih in Bigg Boss OTT 3? Comment below.

