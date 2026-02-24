Mumbai: Reality TV personality Mayank Pawar, best known for his appearance on MTV Splitsvilla 7, has passed away at the age of 37. He died on February 23, 2026. The news of his death was confirmed through a statement shared on his official Instagram account on Monday, leaving fans and well-wishers in shock.

Official statement

The statement described him as “a brother, a champion, a mentor, and an inspiration to many,” adding that he would “forever live in the hearts” of those who knew and admired him. “A brother, a champion, a mentor, and an inspiration to many. Mayank Pawar will forever live in our hearts. Please join us in prayer and remembrance. Om Shanti,” the post read.

Mayank Pawar death reason

The cause of his death has not been disclosed by the family.

A prayer meeting has been reportedly organised on February 25, 2026, from 5 pm to 6 pm at Valmiki Mandir in Sangam Park, Rana Pratap Bagh, New Delhi. Family members, close friends and well-wishers are expected to attend the gathering to pay their final respects.

Who was Mayank Pawar?

Mayank Pawar rose to fame with his stint on MTV Splitsvilla 7, where he was appreciated for his sincerity, discipline and determination during tasks on the dating reality show. His calm personality and competitive spirit earned him a dedicated fan following.

While reality television brought him recognition, fitness remained his true passion. Mayank had carved out a respected place for himself in the bodybuilding community and had previously won the Mr India title. He often used social media to motivate young fitness enthusiasts, sharing workout routines and messages about discipline and self-belief.

His sudden demise has left the entertainment and fitness communities mourning the loss of a young talent who inspired many through his journey.