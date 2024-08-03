Popular south star to sell off his Rolls Royce, check price

Chennai: Tamil superstar Thalapathy Vijay, currently starring in the much-anticipated movie ‘G.O.A.T.’ directed by Suresh Prabhu, is making headlines. In this film, Vijay shares the screen with the talented Meenakshi Chaudhary. However, it’s not just his cinematic ventures that have people talking; his future plans are creating quite a buzz too.

Rumor has it that Vijay is planning to bid farewell to the film industry and dive into the world of politics. Speculations suggest he is even preparing for a statewide march, a move that has his fans and political analysts eagerly watching.

Amidst this, a fascinating story about Vijay is trending on social media. Back in 2012, Vijay purchased a luxurious Rolls-Royce that he adored. However, importing the car from abroad led to accusations of evading local taxes. Vijay faced legal battles over this issue and even approached the courts, only to face disappointment. The Chennai court imposed a fine of Rs. 1 lakh on him.

The latest twist in this tale is creating waves in Tamil Nadu. News has emerged that the beloved car, which Vijay once cherished, is now up for sale. Empire Autos, a car dealership, has listed Vijay’s used Rolls-Royce for sale, sharing a photo and a video of the car.

The asking price is a staggering Rs. 26 crores, although they mentioned this price is negotiable. This development has sparked a heated debate among fans and the public, with many wondering if it truly is Vijay’s car.