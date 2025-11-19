Popular Tollywood actress quits acting, chooses religious path

Hyderabad: Over the years, many actors and actresses have stepped away from the entertainment industry to embrace a spiritual journey and veteran actor Tulasi is the latest to do so. The celebrated artist, best known for playing wholesome mother figures in Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada films, has officially announced her retirement from cinema.

Tulasi, who has appeared in several major films over the decades, surprised fans after declaring that she is quitting the industry to dedicate her life to Sai Baba. She initially posted her announcement on Instagram, but the post is no longer available online.

Before confirming her retirement, Tulasi had shared a spiritually inclined post featuring a photo of Sai Baba’s feet, captioned: “Guard and guide me and my son Sai!! Oh deva oh Sainadha.” This hinted at a major life change, which she later affirmed in a follow-up note.

Her confirmation note read: “In continuation of my Shirdi darshan this December 31. I wish myself a happy retirement… will continue my journey in peace with SAINADHA… thanking all for helping me learn life. SAIRAM.”

Tulasi’s journey in Tollywood

Tulasi’s cinematic journey is nothing short of remarkable. She first appeared on screen as a baby in the 1967 Telugu film Bharya, and began her career as a child artist with K. Balachander’s 1973 classic Arangetram. She later went on to act in some of the most iconic films of the era, including Seetamalakshmi (1978), Sankarabharanam (1979), and Mudda Mandaram (1981).

In her later years, Tulasi became widely known for her warm and compassionate mother roles, sharing screen space with some of Indian cinema’s biggest legends including Kamal Haasan, Rajinikanth, Mohanlal, Chiranjeevi, Vijay Sethupathi, and many others. Her recent notable films include Mr. Perfect, Srimanthudu, the National Award–winning Mahanati, and Dear Comrade.

With a career spanning over four decades and memorable performances across languages, Tulasi leaves behind a rich legacy as she steps into a new chapter devoted to spirituality.