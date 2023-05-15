Popular Tollywood couple breaks their engagement?

Hyderabad: Love and romance are not only confined to the silver screen in Tollywood cinema but also find their way into the lives of the actors themselves. One such love story revolves around popular Telugu actor Sharwanand. The actor, who is known for his versatile performances and charming personality, surprised his fans when he got engaged to Rakshita Reddy in a grand ceremony held in Hyderabad in January.

The engagement ceremony was a traditional affair attended by close friends and family, providing the event with an air of intimacy. The event was graced by the presence of esteemed celebrities such as Ram Charan, Aditi Rao Hydari, and Akhil Akkineni, who bestowed their blessings and well wishes.

However, as the months passed, there was a noticeable lack of news and updates about the couple’s wedding plans. Reports began to circulate that the long-awaited marriage of Sharwanand and Rakshita had been called off. Speculations and rumours started surfacing in large numbers, leaving fans confused and curious about the truth behind the hearsay.

In the midst of the growing confusion, Sharwanand’s team stepped forward to address the rumours and clear the air. The actor’s team strongly rejected the allegations in an interview with the Hyderabad Times, “It’s not true at all that Sharwanand and Rakshita have broken up; they’re happy together. Sharwanand has been busy shooting for his upcoming film with Sriram Adittya. In fact, he just completed a 40-day schedule in London and came back to India only a few days ago. He wanted to complete his work commitments before embarking on this new journey.”

The team further added, “Now that he’s back in the city, the families will meet and fix a wedding date. An official announcement about the same will be made soon.”

Sharwanand introduced Rakshita to the world in January by posting a few photos from their engagement ceremony on his social media platforms. He captioned the post, “I found the one for me,” expressing his joy and love. The pictures showed the couple’s chemistry and happiness, leaving fans excited and eagerly awaiting their wedding.

Rakshita Reddy is a techie based in the United States who is from Andhra Pradesh and comes from a political family. Her father, Madhusudhan Reddy, is a lawyer in the High Court of Andhra Pradesh, and her grandfather is the renowned politician Bojjala Gopala Krishna Reddy. Sharwanand and Rakshita’s marriage is said to be a mix of love and arranged marriage, adding a touch of traditional charm to their modern love story.

On the work front, Sharwanand continues to enthral audiences with his acting prowess as fans eagerly await his wedding to this beloved Telugu actor. He recently announced his next project, a coming-of-age comedy with a unique and intriguing storyline, with director Sriram Adittya. The film, produced by TG Vishwa Prasad under People Media Factory, is expected to captivate audiences and cement Sharwanand’s position as one of the industry’s most talented actors.