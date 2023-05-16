TOP Tollywood actor from Konidela fam to get engaged!

Hyderabad: Varun Tej Konidela, the talented Tollywood actor and son of renowned actor-producer Naga Babu, has not only made waves in the world of cinema but has also captured the attention of the public with his personal life. The latest news is that Varun Tej is planning to marry his co-star from the film ‘Antariksham 9000 KMPH,’ Lavanya Tripathi. According to a latest report in Pinkvilla, the couple will exchange rings in an intimate ceremony in June, followed by a grand wedding by the end of this year, after months of speculation. This news has sparked excitement among fans and industry insiders alike.

While Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi have always denied dating rumours and stated that they are ‘just friends,’ their appearances together at parties and family events have fueled speculation. The duo has previously appeared in films such as ‘Mister’ and ‘Antariksham 9000 KMPH,’ where audiences praised their on-screen chemistry. A viral photo of Varun Tej and Lavanya from a common friend’s birthday party fueled rumours of their relationship even further. Notably, Lavanya Tripathi has a close relationship with Varun Tej’s sister, Niharika Konidela, as she was seen attending her wedding, adding to the families’ bond.

With the news of Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi’s soon-to-be engagement, all eyes are on the moment when they become a beautiful couple.

Varun Tej Konidela and Lavanya Tripathi’s shifts from co-stars to life partners thrilled their fans. The excitement for their wedding develops as they prepare to take the next step in their relationship. If rumours are true, Varun and Lavanya are all set to embark on their next adventure in their lives.

On the work front, the actors’ much-anticipated film ‘Gandeevadhari Arjuna’ has been announced, teasing an exciting action entertainer. The film, directed by Praveen Sattaru, has yet to be released. Varun is also set to star in an untitled project called ‘VT13,’ in which he will play an Indian Air Force pilot.