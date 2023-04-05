Popular TV couple part ways, breakup confirmed

Mumbai: News of a celebrity couple’s break-up often makes headlines, and the latest buzz is about the end of a beloved TV couple’s relationship. We are speaking about one of the Bigg Boss 13‘s hit jodi Paras Chhabra and Mahira Sharma. Yes, you read that right!

Paras and Mahira, who were dating each other for the last three years, have reportedly decided to part ways now. According to HT, a source close to the couple confirmed their break up. The source was quoted saying, “Sharma is not dealing well with the breakup. She is extremely hurt.”

Not just this, Mahira has even unfollowed Paras on social media handles and deleted all her pictures with him. Fans of the couple are left shocked and saddened by the news, wondering what went wrong between them.

Paras Chhabra and Mahira Sharma fell for each other in Bigg Boss 13 house. They were the second most loved couple on the show after Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill. They were lovingly called ‘PaHira’ by their fans and were reportedly staying together in Chandigarh before their breakup.