Mumbai: Bigg Boss 20 has already witnessed its share of heated arguments and controversies, but a recent confrontation involving fan-favourite contestant Qazi Touqeer has triggered a fresh wave of outrage online.

During a heated exchange inside the Bigg Boss 20 house, contestant Aman Gandhi was heard making a personal remark directed at Qazi, with the comment touching on religion and the country’s population. A clip from the episode has now gone viral on social media, with several viewers accusing Aman of crossing the line.

Aman was heard telling Qazi, “Population bada rahe ho hamare country ki. Apni jaisi mat kar dena population.” The remark has drawn sharp criticism from viewers, with many describing it as insensitive and discriminatory.

If salman khan doesn’t take stand against this wahiyat statement by Aman that #QaziTouqeer is increasing the population of the cpuntry by taunting his religion than its a big shame



This is disrespect to every Kashmiri & Indian @EndemolShineIND pic.twitter.com/7ULPFPU2da — Fact Slayer (@FactSlayerr) October 7, 2026

Fans demand Salman Khan’s intervention

Following the viral clip, several Bigg Boss viewers have taken to social media to question whether such comments should be allowed during arguments inside the house. Some fans have also demanded that host Salman Khan address the issue during the upcoming Weekend Ka Vaar episode.

The controversy has also revived discussions around contestants being subjected to religion-based or stereotypical remarks on the reality show.

This is such a disgusting and disturbing mindset. Saying population badha rahe ho, apne jaise mar kr dena desh ko & making it about a particular religion is not just insensitive…it crosses a line into directly targeting a religious community.



I’m a Hindu but I’m not a blind… pic.twitter.com/xJXE2glf0h — ℂ𝕙𝕚𝕥𝕣𝕒 𝕍𝕚𝕧𝕚𝕒𝕟𝟛 (@ChitraSK03) October 8, 2026

WTF, this NEEDS to go viral 🚨



Aman saying, Population badha rahe ho hamare desh ki this has crossed a line. Now he’s making comments that are being seen as targeting Qazi’s religion and Kashmir too 🙂🙏



This deserves to be called out.#QaziTouqeer #BiggBoss20… — ᴬʸᵃⁿ ᴷʰᵃⁿ👁️‍🗨️ (@Mr_AYAN__KHAN_7) October 7, 2026

Bigg Boss and religion-related controversies

Over the years, Bigg Boss has witnessed several instances where contestants have faced backlash over remarks linked to religion, identity and community.

One of the more prominent examples came during Bigg Boss 15, when Simba Nagpal referred to Umar Riaz as an “aatankwadi” during an argument and also mocked him over his use of surma. The controversy intensified after Simba pushed Umar into the swimming pool during a task.

Similarly, during Bigg Boss 13, Asim Riaz faced online abuse and was targeted with comments related to his Kashmiri and Muslim identity.

With Qazi currently enjoying considerable popularity among viewers, the latest controversy has added another talking point to the ongoing season.

What do you think about Aman Gandhi’s remark? Do you think Salman Khan should address the issue on Weekend Ka Vaar? Comment below.

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