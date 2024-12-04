Porsche, Lexus, and wedding bells: Akkinenis make a grand entry

Hyderabad: The much-awaited day has finally arrived as Tollywood star Naga Chaitanya and actress Sobhita Dhulipala are all set to embark on a new chapter of their lives. The couple will exchange vows today, December 4, at the iconic Annapurna Studios in Hyderabad, surrounded by family, close friends, and loved ones.

The wedding preparations have been overseen personally by Naga Chaitanya’s father, veteran actor Nagarjuna Akkineni, and his younger brother, Akhil Akkineni. Both were spotted arriving at the venue in Jubilee Hills today, making heads turn with their grand entry.

Akhil was seen driving a sleek black Porsche 911 Carrera S Cabriolet, valued at an impressive Rs 2-3 crore, while Nagarjuna arrived in his brand-new Lexus LM MPV, reportedly priced over Rs 2.5 crore. Their luxurious rides turned heads and a video is going viral online.

As the couple gets ready to say “I do,” visuals of Naga Chaitanya’s home have also been doing rounds on internet. The residence is adorned with beautiful white flowers, especially at the entrance.

The grand wedding ceremony is scheduled to begin at 8:15 PM, with rituals steeped in tradition and an intimate gathering of close family members and friends. Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita, known for their low-profile relationship, are expected to visit either the Srisailam Temple or Tirupati Balaji Temple as part of their post-wedding rituals.

Fans across the country are eagerly awaiting updates from the event. Here’s wishing Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala a lifetime of happiness and togetherness!