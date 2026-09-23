Portion of Charminar damaged due to heavy rains in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Heavy rains lashed Hyderabad’s Old City for around 30 minutes, damaging a portion of the historic Charminar. The white cement plaster on the side of the Charminar facing Laad Bazaar peeled off following the rainfall.

Charminar security staff reached spot

After receiving information about the incident, the Charminar security staff quickly reached the spot. They removed the fallen portion from the area.

The incident at the Charminar occurred due to rainfall of 37 mm that lashed Hyderabad yesterday evening.

“A small portion of the outer wall below the minar on the left side collapsed late at night. Fortunately, nobody was injured. A tender is already in process to repair that portion of the exterior, as it had become loose. Because of the deterioration, the repair work had already been planned,” an ASI official told Siasat.com.

Heavy rains lashed Hyderabad’s Old City for around 30 minutes, damaging a portion of the historic Charminar.



The white cement plaster on the side of the Charminar facing Laad Bazaar peeled off following the rainfall. pic.twitter.com/kirQjW5jYn — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) September 23, 2026

Heavy rains in Hyderabad

On Tuesday, 37.3 mm was recorded in Hyderabad, whereas the highest rainfall of 82.8 mm in the state was witnessed in Sangareddy.

Also Read PIL seeks to stop Hyderabad Old City Metro rail works

As heavy rains have been forecast by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) till Saturday, September 26, officials need to be alert at historical monuments, including Charminar.