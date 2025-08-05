Post Office server outage leaves Hyderabad residents in limbo

Hyderabad: Residents of Hyderabad faced immense problems on Tuesday after server outages affected post offices since Monday night.

Unaware of the technical issues, many people kept visiting post offices throughout the day to send speed post, registered post, and book parcels but were forced to return when employees informed them about the problem.

People opted for alternatives that included private couriers to send documents and parcels to other destinations.

Also Read Aadhaar enrollment centers in Hyderabad leave applicants in limbo

Many were angry that post offices hadn’t alerted them about the problems. A clerk at Falaknuma post office told customers there was no communication about when the technical issue would be resolved and service would resume.

At the GPO in Abids, people headed back after learning about the server-related issues. Thousands visit GPO Abids daily to send parcels, speed post, and registered mail – considered safer options than ordinary postage for important documents.

K. Srinath, a law firm clerk who arrived at a post office with a bundle of notices, said they needed to be sent to clients and government offices. “Due to the delay, there will be many issues. We can’t send them through ordinary post as it’s not considered secure for important documents,” Srinath said.

A senior postal department official stated the problem was persisting nationwide and technical teams were working to resolve it.