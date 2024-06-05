Post poll parleys: Naidu seeking Lok Sabha Speaker post from NDA?

By Madhu Sharma

Hyderabad: With the Telugu Desam Party’s (TDP) strong performance in the 2024 Lok Sabha and Assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh (AP), TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu confirmed his commitment to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA). It is also learnt that Naidu is expected to request the prestigious Lok Sabha Speaker’s post at the NDA meeting in Delhi on Wednesday.

Naidu, a seasoned politician, addressed a press conference in Vijayawada before departing for the national capital. The TDP supremo and ex-Andhra chief minister expressed profound satisfaction with overwhelming voter support and acknowledged the fluctuating nature of political fortunes. “This election marks a historic moment for Andhra Pradesh,” Naidu remarked, while also extending his gratitude to overseas voters who returned home to participate in the democratic process.

The TDP’s victory is attributed not only to Naidu’s leadership but also to the strategic alliances formed with the BJP and Pawan Kalyan-led Jana Sena Party (JSP). Naidu specifically thanked Jana Sena and Kalyan for their pivotal role in the alliance’s success. “The cooperation with the BJP and the support from Jana Sena were instrumental in achieving this victory,” Naidu noted.

Despite the clear mandate, there has been no formal outreach from the opposition Congress-led INDIA bloc to Naidu. However, there are speculations about informal feelers being sent out. For now, Naidu’s focus remains firmly on strengthening ties within the NDA.

Adding clarity to the party’s stance, Varla Ramaiah, a TDP Politburo Member, stated that Naidu’s visit to Delhi is primarily to congratulate Prime Minister Narendra Modi, not to seek any immediate position. “The purpose of Chandrababu Naidu meeting Narendra Modi is to offer congratulations and not to seek any position at this time,” Ramaiah emphasized.

The details of the swearing-in ceremony are still under wraps, with Ramaiah confirming that it is likely to be held on the June 9 of this month. Further, discussions on power sharing with Jana Sena are slated for the coming days.

As the political landscape in Andhra Pradesh evolves, Naidu’s strategic moves and unwavering commitment to the NDA have sparked concerns about the erosion of regional autonomy and the increasing centralization of power in Delhi.

In the just concluded elections, the TDP, JSP and BJP secured 16, 3 and 2 Lok Sabha seats, while the YSR Congress Party bagged 4. In the Assembly polls, the TDP stormed to power with 135 seats, while the JSP and BJP both bagged 21 and 8 seats each. The YSRCP managed to win in just 11 constituencies.