Despite Sai Pallavi’s clarification, trolling continues

Hyderabad: Recently, Tollywood actress Sai Pallavi found herself subjected to a lot of hate and trolling after a comment she made on Kashmiri Pandits and cow vigilantism, went viral.

For the unversed, Sai Pallavi had said, “The film, ‘The Kashmir Files’, shows how Kashmiri Pandits were killed. Recently, there was an incident of a person being killed for carrying a cow because he was suspected to be a Muslim. After killing the person, the attackers raised ‘Jai Shri Ram’ slogans. Where is the difference between what happened in Kashmir and what happened recently?”

Following this, she was trolled brutally and even faced a police complaint. Yesterday, Sai Pallavi took to her Instagram to clarify her statement.

However, the hate does not seem to end as netizens have found problems with her clarification as well.

One user wrote, “just little advice u u can’t understand some meter so don’t interfere in this type i knw u r super star so u dnt want any advice but its truth”

“Nobody is hater here but thinking mob lynching is only one sided and only one religion is victim and just brushing kashmiri pandit exodus as religious violence is stupidity ..haters are those who tweeted against nupur Sharma..dare her to speak other side if she has guts,” another user said.

How come you've become a MBBS graduate with your illogical sense. Have you cheated ? Or you just don't have common sense. Great justification for cow smuggling by the way. Now please don't act in Telugu cinemas, sincere request. Go and do Bollywood movies which suit your agenda. — Messi FC (@Bharat_Barca) June 19, 2022

We did not expect such a statement from you we were very disappointed with your statement we were your big fan but you also turned out to be a liberal Bollywood actor people were going from Bollywood to South Industry people who speak Hindi but to South actress @Sai_Pallavi92 — Gotpa (@Gotpa2) June 19, 2022

People gave u all their love not knowing your political views, so called humanitarian views. Its best u keep it that way. Right now,the ones who supported u r anti-Hindus. If u wish2keep it that way,b clear about that — Samaskarebyaha (@samskarebyaha) June 19, 2022

No Chance telugu actors like Charan , NTR and Prabhas will talk that bullshit which sai pallavi has said — Ayush kumar Pandey (@Ayushku29878053) June 19, 2022

She's doesn't have Any right to speak about kashmiri pandits , what she knows about what happened to kashmiri pandits , more tham 30000 women were raped and killed , is that how similar to one killing , she is using something for money . — Anandvarma (@anandvarma83) June 19, 2022

On the professional front, Sai Pallavi was recently seen in Virata Parvam with Rana Daggubati and is currently gearing up for her next film Gargi.