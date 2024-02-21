Posters depicting Rahul Gandhi as Lord Krishna pasted in UP’s Kanpur

In the posters, Gandhi is shown as Lord Krishna riding on a chariot while UP Congress chief Ajay Rai is depicted as Arjun.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 21st February 2024 12:38 pm IST
Who disrespected and how? asks Rahul Gandhi on Dhankhar mimicry row
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi (PTI File Photo)

Kanpur: Posters depicting Congress leader Rahul Gandhi as Lord Krishna were pasted at some places in this Uttar Pradesh district on Wednesday, the day the Congress leader is expected to arrive here with his Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra.

Subhan Bakery Instagram

In the posters, Gandhi is shown as Lord Krishna riding on a chariot while Uttar Pradesh Congress chief Ajay Rai is depicted as Arjun.

The posters were put up on the Mall Road, near the Cantonment, and the Ghantaghar area.

MS Education Academy

The posters have been put up by Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee (UPCC) member Sandeep Shukla.

Also Read
Remarks on PM Modi: Complaint in Raj court against Rahul, hearing on Feb 23

Shukla, whose photograph is also displayed at the bottom of the posters, could not be reached for a comment.

The Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, headed by Gandhi, is scheduled to reach Kanpur via Unnao on Wednesday. Gandhi will address a public meeting in Kanpur.

The yatra started from the northeastern state of Manipur on January 14.

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 21st February 2024 12:38 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button