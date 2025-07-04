Posters targeting Congress appear in Hyderabad on Kharge’s visit

Hyderabad: As Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge is touring Hyderabad, posters targeting the grand old party surfaced in the city on Friday, July 4.

The banners highlighting the drawbacks of the Congress have been placed at various locations in Hyderabad. The Congress has been targeted over alleged violence, injustice, irregularities, and atrocities against people.

The Congress president who arrived in Hyderabad on Thursday is scheduled to attend various programmes in the city on Friday. A few posters countered Congress slogan, “Save the Constitution”. The posters and banners explained how the party’s government was “destroying the Constitution” and allegedly harassing people in Telangana. They mocked the Congress’ public stance on social justice and constitutional values.

Slogans on a few posters read, “Jai Bapu, Violence is our weapon,” “Jai Bhim, SCs/STs are our goal,” and “Jai Samvidhan, Constitution is of no importance to us.”

A few other posters had pictures of police using force against protestors and a handcuffed farmer from Lagacherla being brought to a hospital.

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has deployed staff to remove the posters.