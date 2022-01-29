Postpone MBBS exams in Kerala: Shashi Tharoor writes to Governor

New Delhi: Supporting the demand of first-year MBBS students of Kerala University of Health Sciences to postpone the examination which is scheduled for February 2, Congress MP Shashi Tharoor said that he has written to Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad Khan and has sought his intervention.

Tharoor tweeted, “Have written to @KeralaGovernor today conveying just 1 of the over 200 emails I have received from medical students seeking postponement of their 1st-year MBBS exams scheduled this week by KUHS. I have requested him to intervene with the authorities. State Govt is unresponsive.”

He further said that it is unreasonable to hold an examination at a time when COVID-19 is rising at an alarming rate in the state. He said, “It is unreasonable at a time when the pandemic is at its peak in Kerala, & students are feeling overwhelmed & stressed, that universities are carrying on w/their normal examination schedules as if human anxieties were irrelevant. The state govt’s hands-off policy doesn’t help.”

He also requested the students to stop spamming him as he has intervened. The Congress MP said, “At the same time i would plead w/the students, who have again swamped my email inbox today, that this is extremely inconsiderate. I do not need to read the same text 200 times to get the message! I am not the Minister, only a well-wisher. I have intervened. Pls stop spamming me!”